Au vu des différents articles parus, Drew Houston, le patron de Dropbox, a réagi et annonce qu’il y aura finalement une application pour les Mac M1 (Apple Silicon). Elle arrivera au premier semestre de 2022.

We're certainly supporting Apple Silicon, sorry for the confusion. We've been working for a while on a native M1 build which we aim to release in H1 2022. (And agree the responses in the support thread were not ideal — no need to upvote for this one 😊)

— Drew Houston (@drewhouston) October 28, 2021